Hamlin – Judith L. “Judy” Hazen passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 76. Predeceased by her parents, Frederick C. & Wilma Lasch; husband, John A. Hazen (2008); & sister and brother-in-law, Jean & Dennis Boldt. Survived by her children, Judith Ann Nesbitt, Michael (Mary) Hazen and Kimberly (Peter) Collura; 8 grandchildren, Jessica (Brad) Herman, Jacob, Isabella, Zachary & Charlotte Collura, Nicole (Robby) Templer, Michelle (Kurt) Kulzer and Jennifer (Peter) Eckerd; 6 great-grandchildren, Kaiden & Sebastian Herman, Jayden, Dakota & Bryce Gibaud and Brody Templer; sisters, Janet (Herbert) Meissner & Joyce Lasch; brother, Dick (Diane) Lasch; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4 – 7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Hilton. Judy’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Hamlin.

In memory of Judy, contributions can be made to St. John Lutheran Church Beautification Committee, 1107 Lake Rd. N., Hamlin, NY 14464.