Don't miss
- Local publisher helping with disaster recovery and relief efforts in AustraliaPosted 3 days ago
- Homeowners should review STAR changes, take appropriate actionPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport High School starts the district’s first podcastPosted 1 week ago
- Nominate a distinguished WNY womanPosted 2 weeks ago
Marion R. Ryan
By Admin on February 18, 2020
Spencerport – On February 17, 2020, age 84. Survived by Joseph, her husband of 64 years; children, Robert (Debra) Ryan, Colleen (David) Jenks, Linda (Scott) Barnard and Christine (Joel) Zastrow; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews & friends.
All are invited to call on Friday from 4 – 7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 11 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in Spencerport. Interment St. John’s Cemetery.