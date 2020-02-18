- Local publisher helping with disaster recovery and relief efforts in AustraliaPosted 3 days ago
Mildred M. “Millie” Killingbeck
Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Saturday February 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Predeceased by her husband Edward L. Killingbeck. She is survived by her loving children Sheila Coapman, Jeff (Robin) Hughes, Gene Hughes and Scott Killingbeck, step-daughters Lisa (Bob) Bender and Karen Killingbeck, grandchildren Christina, Gina, Savannah, Tristan, Aiden, and Addison. 2 great granddaughters Dezi and Dani. Millie worked for the Brockport Central School District as cafeteria monitor. She loved all her “kids” and coworkers. She was the best baker this side of town.
Family and friends may call on Saturday February 29th from 11 am – 1 pm and 3 pm – 6 pm at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport where Millie’s Funeral Service will follow at 6 pm. As an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.