Richard J. Austin

Chili – Richard Austin, 72, of Chili, NY, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Unity Hospital.

Rich was born in Jamestown, NY to Glenn and Dorothy Austin on 20 April 1947. He graduated from Panama Central School in 1965 and graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 1970. He married Jeanne Zimmer on 3 May 1975 in Jamestown, NY. Rich worked in the finance industry for over 35 years and was an avid Dodger and Syracuse fan. He was a very kind and generous man.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Austin. Rich is survived by his wife Jeanne of 44 years, daughter Joanna (Donald) Neureuther, sister Kathleen (Arthur) Pappalardi, brother Robert (Carol) Austin, grandsons Braden and Dylan Neureuther, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Thursay, 3-4pm with funeral services immediately following at 4pm, with Minister Peter Drago officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Lakewood, NY.

Memorials may be given to: Chili Public Library Foundation, Inc., 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624 or The Salvation Army. Rich’s family wishes to extend their sincerest appreciation to family and friends for their love and support.