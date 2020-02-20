Marguerite F. Roberts (Ackerman)

Chili – Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at age 100. Predeceased by her husbands, Merton Ackerman and George Roberts and daughter, Barbara Merklinger. Survived by her children, Terrence (Christine) Ackerman, Ann Lamphron, Elisabeth Roberts (John) Rowe, Steve (Cindy) Roberts, Jeff (Lisa) Roberts, and Jon (Sherry) Roberts; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Marge was a longtime volunteer for the American Red Cross, a golf enthusiast, and a former District Girl Scout Leader. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of St. John’s Home Reservoir 2 for their loving care of Marge.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 11:00am at St. Monica’s Church, 831 Genesee St. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.