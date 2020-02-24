Greece – John R. Whitmore “Jack” of Greece, NY on February 21, 2020, age 97, is predeceased by 2 sons: Lenny and Robert, He is survived by his loving wife Marlene of 51 yrs; children: Cathy, Patricia, Ray, Bonnie (BJ); grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. John was a Navy Veteran of WWII,

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home 1118 Long Pond Road (south of Maiden Lane) on Wednesday 4-7pm. Everyone will meet on Thursday 11am for graveside service Section G at White Haven Memorial Park – Pittsford NY.