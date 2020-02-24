Don't miss
- Charity basketball game to benefit Churchville first-graderPosted 1 day ago
- Sweden/Clarkson Community Center will be used for early votingPosted 1 day ago
- Local publisher helping with disaster recovery and relief efforts in AustraliaPosted 1 week ago
- Homeowners should review STAR changes, take appropriate actionPosted 2 weeks ago
John R. Whitmore
By Admin on February 24, 2020
Greece – John R. Whitmore “Jack” of Greece, NY on February 21, 2020, age 97, is predeceased by 2 sons: Lenny and Robert, He is survived by his loving wife Marlene of 51 yrs; children: Cathy, Patricia, Ray, Bonnie (BJ); grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. John was a Navy Veteran of WWII,
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home 1118 Long Pond Road (south of Maiden Lane) on Wednesday 4-7pm. Everyone will meet on Thursday 11am for graveside service Section G at White Haven Memorial Park – Pittsford NY.