Hilton – Krystal K. Kasper, February 18, 2020, age 34. Predeceased by her brother, Aaron Kasper. Survived by her 3 sons, Damien Kasper, Jerimiah Kasper Williams & Jayden Root. Survived by her parents, Rhonda Root & Dan Kasper Sr.; brothers, Dan (Kathryn) Kasper Jr.& Kyle Kasper; sisters, Brittany Kasper & Jessica Whitney; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.

At the family’s request, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will follow in the future. Please check for updates on the burgerfuneralhome.com website.