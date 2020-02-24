Patricia Murray

Hamlin – nee Corrigan was welcomed home to the Lord on February 21, 2020, surrounded by her beloved husband and children at the time of her death. Patsy was born to John and Anna Corrigan on August 11, 1934 in Hackensack, NJ. She married the love of her life on July 10, 1954. Together they enjoyed a long life. Patsy is survived by her husband Gilbert, children Chris Bolton (Jack), Kevin Murray, Karen Halbert (Raymond), Kenn Murray (Anne) and Carol Fagan (Rob), 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and her sister Mary Burnett. She is predeceased by her daughter Katy Murray and daughter-in-law Dawn Murray. Patsy was devoted to her family and faith.

Family and friends may call on Monday February 24th from 4-7 pm at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday February 25th at 10 AM in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Rd. Hamlin. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Monroe County or the Alzheimer’s National Association.