Sandra Lou (Smith) Farrell
Hilton – Peacefully on February 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Survived by her loving children, Margaret Susan (Gerard) Scacchetti, James Paul Farrell, Patricia Eileen (Tim) Oberer & Michael Patrick (Sheilagh) Farrell, grandchildren Michael, Dillon, Melissa, Jake, Richard, Brad, Nick, Seirra, Cooper & Dustin; brother, Craig (Charlotte) Smith and sister, Penny (Gordon) Gerow, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends may call Monday, from 3pm until 8pm at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME. 735 East Avenue, Hilton. Funeral Mass Tuesday morning 11am at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. Interment Parma Union Cemetery.