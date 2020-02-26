Angelina M. Martini (Coccitti-Smith)

Riga – Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at age 36. Survived by her loving husband, Luca; children, Giacomo and Lucia; parents, Michael and Ellen; brother, Dominic Coccitti-Smith; several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Friday, 10:00AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI in June 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Service Club at St. Pius Tenth School, 3000 Chili Ave. Rochester, NY 14624.