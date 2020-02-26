Deloros R. Cunningham

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 78. Predeceased by her sons Brian Douglas Cunningham and Craig L. Cunningham, brother Lew Dusett Jr., sister Wendy Weldon and sister-in-law Sue Cunningham. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Michael J. Sr., son Michael J. (Holly) Cunningham Jr., grandsons Brian Cunningham and Dalton Cunningham, brothers Jim (Pat) Dusett, Gary (Tina) Dusett, sisters-in-law Della Dusett, Sylvia Northup, Sheila (Jim) Dowd, brother-in-law Doug Cunningham, nieces, nephews and her comfort dog Max.

Family will receive friends on Friday February 28th from 3-7 pm at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday February 29th at 11 am at the Brockport Elks Lodge #2110, 4400 Sweden Walker R. Brockport, NY 14420. Interment will be held in Garland Cemetery in the spring. As an expression of sympathy, those wishing may contribute to the Martin-Linsin Hospice Residence, 14084 Rte. 31 West, Albion, NY 14411.