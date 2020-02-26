John James Wielgosz

Brockport – Passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 at the age of 19. He is survived by his parents Joseph M. Wielgosz and Susan M. (Gross) Wielgosz, his brothers Michael J. and David R. Wielgosz and many other loving family. Family will receive friends on Sunday March 1st from 1-5 pm at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Funeral Mass will be on Monday at 10 am in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Hamlin. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to McQuaid Jesuit or Roswell Park. Please visit www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com for more information.