Lawrence R. Compson

Greece – Passed peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on February 22, 2020 at

Age 84. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Joan (Isaac) of 61 years. Son, Jeffrey Compson

And daughters, Cherie Compson and Kimberly (James) Kolb. Daughter in Law, Victoria Compson.

Grandchildren, Nicholas Kolb, Summerfield Compson, Monica (Eric) Phillips and Jeremy (Joy) Kolb.

Great grandchildren, Logan and Marshall Phillips, brother and sister in law, Gerald and Gail Isaac.

Life long friend, Carolyn Selbig, and Patricia Sovie who was loved like a daughter, many friends and acquaintances.

Larry was a 1954 graduate of Charlotte High School and a member of the CCWA Wrestling Hall of Fame for all his athletic accomplishments. He was an honorably discharged proud military veteran.

Larry was a successful insurance specialist since 1962 working for the Prudential Insurance Company, and was the founder/CEO of Lawrence Associates Insurance in Greece, NY.

Larry was beyond memorable given the personal friendships he formed during his lifetime. He loved talking to people and sharing stories. He loved being home and working in his yard. He was also an avid coin collector and was always working or tinkering on something.

Larry will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather and friend to all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Lifetime Assistance Inc. 425 Paul Road, Rochester, NY 14624.

Friends and family may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South of Maiden Lane) Rochester, NY 14626 on Thursday February 27, 2020 from 4-7 PM.

His Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Lawrence Church, 1000 North Greece Road, Rochester, NY 14626.

Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 2461 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14612.