Donald C. Ellis

Gates – Predeceased by his wives, Ruby Ortman Ellis and Sharleen Horton Ellis; brothers, Stephen and Edward Ellis. Survived by his children, Stephen, Laurie (Charlie) Sample and Cheryl (Keith) Brent; grandchildren, Jennifer and Jeremy Brent and Adam (Kristy) Sample; 3 great-grandsons; several step-children, cousins, and dear friends.

Don was a retiree of Davenport Tool & Die and an avid race car enthusiast.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Saturday 10AM-12PM, with his funeral service immediately following calling at 12PM at the funeral home. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.