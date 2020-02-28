Don't miss
Stanley L. “Stan” Passarell
By Admin on February 28, 2020
Holley – Stanley L. “Stan” Passarell passed away February 26, 2020. To view his full obituary, visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.