Gary H. Luehm

Brockport – On Feb. 27, 2020. Surv. by his children, Tamara Kirkman, Robyn Luehm, Danette Luehm, Jason Luehm & James DePoty; grandchildren, Taylor & Zachary Kirkman; brothers, Robert Siebert & William Luehm; and a cousin, Gerry Ricotta.

Friends may call Monday, 3-4 PM, Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Avenue, Hilton, where his Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM. Spring interment Garland Cemetery. See Burgerfuneralhome.com