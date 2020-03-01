Janice L. Reifsnyder

Brockport – anice L. Reifsnyder, age 75, passed away suddenly on February 27, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital. She was born December 24, 1944 in Niagara Falls, NY to the late John and Alverta (Weaver) Dixson.

Janice enjoyed going camping, riding her motorcycle and archery. She was a member of the Brockport Elks Lodge 2110 and was a very outgoing and witty person. Janice worked as a Home Aide for Visiting Nurse Services in Rochester for over 25 years.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Richard on December 28, 2019, grandson Brandon Antram, brother, John Weaver and sister-in-law, Liz Weaver.

Janice is survived by her sons, Jerry Antram, Michael Antramgarza, step-son, Richie (Annie) Reifsnyder, step-daughter, Tandy Reifsnyder, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, siblings, Tommy, Gail, Lonnie, Paul (Annie) Weaver, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31 Holley, NY 14470 on Sunday, March 8th from 10:00-12:00pm where her memorial service will begin immediately following at 12:00pm.

To share a special memory of Janice, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.