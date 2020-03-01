Hilton – Robert J. Kaiser, age 92, passed away peacefully February 26, 2020, joining the love of his life, Lois M. Kaiser, who passed away October 12, 2019, at the age of 93.

Bob and Lois are survived by their four children, Daniel (Kathy) Kaiser, Robert (Barb) Kaiser, Deb (Dennis) Ulrich, Mike (Mela) Kaiser; grandchildren, Gregory (Heather), Michelle (Arland), Tiffany (Vic), Melissa (Chris), Brandea and Kristina; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. There are no arrangements as the family will hold a celebration at a future date. Anyone wishing may donate to Lifetime Care Hospice or Shriner’s Hospital in their memory. See full obituary at Burgerfuneralhome.com