Sharon A. Weidert

Hilton – February 26, 2020, age 71. Predeceased by her parents, Casper & Betty Guarino; Survived by her loving husband, William Weidert; children, Todd (Danielle Schantz) Weidert, Mary Weidert, Staci (Daniel) Dziduch, David (Jessica Izazaga) Weidert; grandchildren, Brett, Dominik and Drew; brother, Michael (Donna) Guarino; many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call Sunday 2-5 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Avenue, Hilton. Funeral Mass Monday at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, Spencerport. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Donations to the Humane Society, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450, in Sharon’s memory.