Clarkson – Daniel S. “Danny” Merino Clarkson, N.Y.-Born June 11, 1957, passed suddenly March 2, 2020, 62 years old. Predeceased by mother Dora Jean Merino, father Joseph L. Merino, and brother Jonathan Merino. Survived by brother Joseph “Mike” Merino (Maria), nephews Joseph Merino II (Tara) and Jason Merino. Danny was a ray of sunshine with a smile that would light up the sky. He was born with many disabilities. He wasn’t supposed to walk, talk, ride a bike or survive much past the age of 20, but he achieved all of that and more. Danny made many friends during his time on this earth. He loved Jesus with all his heart, and I am sure that Mom, Dad and John welcomed him with Jesus at heavens gate. No more pain and no more suffering. Family and friends may call on Tuesday March 10th from 3-5 pm at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery will be held in the spring. Those wishing may contribute to Lifetime Assistance, 425 Paul Rd., Rochester, NY 14624.