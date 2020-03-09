James Brian Byron

Brockport – Friday, March 6, 2020, age 57. Predeceased by his brother, William Byron. James is survived by his son, James W. Byron; mother of son, Mary Beth Byron; parents, Gerald & Helen Byron; brother, John Byron; sister, Jerianne Jervis; several nieces & nephews. For more information, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Friends & Family may call 4-7 PM followed by a funeral service at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, March 10, at the funeral home, 15 West Ave., Spencerport, NY.