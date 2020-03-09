Don't miss
Mary F. Basso
By Admin on March 9, 2020
Rochester – Mary F. Basso, March 3, 2020, age 94. Survived by her nieces, Karen (Shawn) Hoover, Susan (Phil) Plowe & Michele (David) Skehan; several nieces & nephews in California and Washington; and good family friends, Annette Barlow & Andrea Carlucci.
Private Graveside Service held yesterday in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In memory of Mary, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.