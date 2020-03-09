Mary H. Chase “Holly” (Crehan)

Chili – Thursday, March 5, 2020 at age 70. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Jeanne Crehan; brother, Teddy Crehan. Survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Greg; children, Karyn Shapiro and Melanie (Dan) Della Vella; grandchildren, Joey DePalma and Madeline Della Vella; siblings, Barbara (Gary) Chilton, Connie Piper, and Robyn (Ray) Gaston; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Holly worked at Gates Chili High School for 23 years and was an active member of the Chili Senior Center.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Tuesday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aurora House, 2495 S. Union St. Spencerport, NY 14559.