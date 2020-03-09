Richard S. Long

Chili – Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at age 74. Survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Robert (Sarah) and Jonathan; grandchildren, Ryan, Landon, Aiden and Aria; siblings, Michael (Lorie) Weilert and Judy (Randall) Hylas; several nieces and nephews. Richard worked at Sears for over 35 years and Maynard’s Electrical.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Sunday 11-2pm. Funeral Service to immediately follow calling at 2pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.