Robert J. Barrett “Bob”

Chili – Passed peacefully on 3/6/2020 at 77 years of age. Survived by his loving family; wife, Judy; daughter and son-in-law Terri & Keith Snider; son and daughter-in-law Rob and Stephanie Barrett; grandchildren Jason & Jessica Snider, Rachel and Jovee Barrett, brother Bill (Mai) Barrett, sisters-in-law Connie Barrett and Barb Barrett, many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Conrad and Ida Barrett, siblings Helen Nicholson, James Barrett, Edward Barrett and Alice Hill.

Bob proudly served in the US Army, was a pipefitter with UA13, and a retiree of Rochester Products. He enjoyed his retirement on Rushford Lake, NY and in Winter Haven, FL. His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his family, laughing and sharing stories.

Friends may call Tuesday, 5-8pm at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Advent House, 1010 Moseley Road, Fairport or UR Medicine Home Care.