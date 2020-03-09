Brockport – Pastor Samuel J. Frustochi, February 28, 2020, age 80. Predeceased by his former wife, Kathleen Markel; and his good friend, Gordon Tooley. Survived by his children, Michael & Paul Frustochi and Donna (Scott) Harper; grandchildren, Joshua & Maya Harper and Tyler Frustochi; great-grandchildren, Cayden & Kylie Frustochi; brother, Anthony Frustochi; and his many Christian Brothers & Sisters.

Friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service, Friday, March 13th at 6:30 PM at Old Paths Bible Baptist Church, 4782 Hall Rd., Holley, NY 14470.

Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in memory of Sam can be made to Friendship Bible Baptist Church Building Fund, 10 Beechwood Blvd., Albion, NY 14411.