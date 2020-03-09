Shirley A. McManus

Chili – Monday, March 2, 2020. Survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Tom; son, Dan (Natalie) of TX; mother, Mary Bell; siblings, Doug Bell, Kathy (Kenny) Lodar, Sandy Bell and Otto (Marge) Bell; In-Laws, Jim McManus, Sarah Korn, and Betsy (Chuck) Cimino; special niece and nephew, Stephanie and Charles; many nieces and nephews.

Shirley worked at Warner Industries for 30 years.The family extends a special thank you to Cheryl Lamay at the Wilmot Cancer Center and Sandy and Betsy for their compassion and care.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Monday 4-7pm. Funeral Service immediately following calling at the funeral home at 7pm, with Rev. Chick Waller officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Center.