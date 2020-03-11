Jonathan “Jon” D. DeYoung

Clarendon NY – Jonathan D. DeYoung, 55, died peacefully March 10 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 8, 1965 in Rochester, NY a son of Sharon and the late Richard DeYoung. Jonathan was a graduate of Holley High School, class of 1983. Jon married the love of his life Brenda (Nichols) on April 8, 1989. Jon was very active in the community and an active 35 year member of the Clarendon Fire Co. where he served as Chief 2 times and several other offices. Jonathan will be remembered for his great sense of humor, love of hunting and also for his dedication and love for family and friends.

Jonathan is survived by his princess of 31 years, Brenda; sons, Jeremy DeYoung, Jonathan “Jr.” (Jessica) DeYoung and Tyler (Emma) DeYoung, all of Clarendon; his mother, Sharon Wolf of Churchville; brothers, Jeffrey DeYoung and James (Jacqueline) DeYoung, both of Clarendon; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 Route 31, Holley, on Thursday March 12, from 2:00-8:00. Jon’s Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday March 13, at 11:00am. Interment will be in Mt. Albion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarendon Fire Co. P.O. box 136, Clarendon, NY 14429.