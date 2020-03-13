Cornelius “Neil” H. Newton Newton

Albion – Cornelius “Neil” H. Newton, died March 10, 2020. Predeceased by his brother: John, brother-in-law: Raymond Bruski, and son-in-law: Mark Surdi. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy, son: Donald (Dawn), daughters: Donna Surdi, Linda Anderson, grandchildren: Tyler, Garett, and Hanna Surdi as well as Alita and Zachary Anderson, sisters: Betty (Kenneth) Rush, Rita (Richard) Soule, Janet (Thomas) Goulet, brother: David (Sue), several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 West Ave.-Albion, SUNDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial MONDAY at 10 a.m., Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph’s Church, 106 S. Main St., Albion. Interment St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorials: Hospice of Orleans, P.O. Box 489, Albion, NY, 14411 or charity of choice. To share a special memory of Neil, visit: www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.