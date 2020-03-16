Hilton – Robert G. Ames passed peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, age 88. Predeceased by his grandson, Sean Dylan Ames. Survived by his wife, Katy; his sons, Stephen (Patti), David (Kathy), Keith (Mindy) and Jim (Helen) Ames; sister, Sandy (Al) Herdeman; brother-in-law, Jim (Noreen) Newton; and many grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Bob was a graduate of the Eastman School of Music and founder of the Bob Ames Orchestra.

Friends are invited to call Saturday, 1 – 4 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue in Hilton, where his Funeral Service will take place at 4 PM. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made in memory of Bob to the Aurora House , 2495 S. Union St, Spencerport, NY 14559.