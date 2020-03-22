Gary D. Frisbee

Greece – Hilton: Gary Frisbee March 20, 2020 age 80. Predeceased by his wife Shirley and son Gary Jr; parents, Arthur & Mary Frisbee; and In-laws, Robert & Velma Gibson. Survived by his children, Laura (Anthony) Palmeri, Pamela (Gary) Sharpe, and Michael (Stephanie) Frisbee; grandchildren, Anthony, Christopher (Emily Koneski) Palmeri, Sabrina (Michael Morris) and Randy Sharpe, Michael, Dana (Joshua Englert), Timothy, and Samantha Frisbee; and 2 great-grandchildren, Giovanni Palmeri and Vincent Englert; his sister, Margaret Dahlheim; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, as well as his special southern tier family, Michael and Julie Willson and their children.

Gary worked for Eastman Kodak company for 29 ½ years as a Supervisor in Emulsion. He enjoyed his family, turkey and deer hunting, fishing and making turkey calls.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the Coronavirus, Gary’s services have been postponed. Please visit the Thomas E. Burger website at www.burgerfuneralhome.com for updates.

Donations to MS Foundation or Disabled Vets Foundation in Gary’s memory.