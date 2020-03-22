- #SpencerportTogetherPosted 16 hours ago
Jacqueline S. Estephan
Chili – Thursday, March 19, 2020 at age 82. Predeceased by 4 siblings. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bob; children, Dawn (Tom) Rauscher and Bob (Mary); grandchildren, Dhyana (Ian), Laura, Nicole (Aaron) and Nickalos; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Camden.
Jackie was a member of Brook-Lea Country Club since 1973 and enjoyed playing bridge and golf with her friends. She was a Flight Attendant for Capital Airlines for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be truly missed by all.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Ann’s Home, Special Care Unit for their loving care.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made, in Jackie’s name, to St. Ann’s Home, 1500 Portland Ave. Rochester, NY 14621.