Luther “Lute” C. Diedrich

March 17, 2020, age 83. Predeceased by his parents, Luther & Isabel Diedrich, his wife, Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Diedrich, his daughter, Betsy Bauer, and his brother and sister-in-law, Bob & Dianne Diedrich ; He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Laurie) Diedrich and Andrew (Gia) Diedrich; his grandchildren, Arron (Jess Waydelis) Bauer, Morgan (Matt) Wroblewski, Tyler (Amanda) Diedrich, Jacob Diedrich, Molly Diedrich, Abby Diedrich and Hannah Diedrich; his great-grandchildren, Natalie Diedrich and Henry Wroblewski; his siblings, Linda (Ernie) Sanders, Mary (Dave) Schutte, Dick (Pat) Diedrich, Carol (Larry) Strauss, David (Kathy) Diedrich, Joan (Lenny) Palmisano; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS ALL SERVICES HAVE BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PLEASE CALL THE THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME AT 392-7100 FOR QUESTIONS OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.BURGERFUNERALHOME.COM FOR UPDATES.

Donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Luther’s memory.