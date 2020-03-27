Don't miss
Brandy Lee Kessler
By Admin on March 27, 2020
Hilton – on March 24, 2020 at age 24. Survived by the two loves of her life, daughter, Isabella Montalvo and Isabella’s father, Anthony Montalvo; parents, Charles & Kimberly [Hinkley] Kessler; brother & sister, Anthony & Alyssa Kessler; grandparents, Nancy & George Hinkley and Lisa & Charles Kessler; great-grandparents, Mae Yankloski, Joan (Mike) Pavone; many uncles, aunts, cousins & friends.
Private Calling Hours and Graveside Service in Parma Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Extended obituary available at www.burgerfuneralhome.com