Brandy Lee Kessler

Hilton – on March 24, 2020 at age 24. Survived by the two loves of her life, daughter, Isabella Montalvo and Isabella’s father, Anthony Montalvo; parents, Charles & Kimberly [Hinkley] Kessler; brother & sister, Anthony & Alyssa Kessler; grandparents, Nancy & George Hinkley and Lisa & Charles Kessler; great-grandparents, Mae Yankloski, Joan (Mike) Pavone; many uncles, aunts, cousins & friends.

Private Calling Hours and Graveside Service in Parma Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Extended obituary available at www.burgerfuneralhome.com