Dean Marvin Snyder, DVM, PE

Died surrounded by his family at his Hilton home on March 14, 2020 at the age of 59.

Dean is survived by his parents, David and Constance Snyder; father-in-law, Chauncey Watches; wife of 35 years, Nancy; daughters, Taylor (Christopher) Rightnour and Sarah; business partner and close friend Heidi Wendel and her family; siblings, David (Eunice) Snyder, Edward (Linda) Snyder, Thomas (Cindy) Snyder, Douglas (Janet) Snyder, Judith Madson, Chauncey (Mary) Watches, Michael (Joanne) Watches, Patricia (Stephen) Trentanelli, Jeffrey (Carol) Watches, Gregory (Toni) Watches, Kathleen (Ralph) Gencarelli, Amy (Daniel) Ackerman; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.

Dean graduated from Hilton Central High School in 1978 and went on to Alfred State College and Clarkson University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and became a licensed Professional Engineer. He worked for Harris Corporation for over 6 years before pursuing his passion of becoming a veterinarian. Dean attended the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, earned his DVM and opened Apple Country Veterinary Hospital in Hilton and Erie Canal Animal Hospital in Spencerport. Dean was an outdoorsman who liked to spend time in the woods, fishing, gardening and beekeeping. His favorite pastime was simply spending time with his family on vacation or at their property in Cattaraugus County.

Dean had a passion for learning and sharing his knowledge with others. He was fortunate to have mentored many to follow their dreams of becoming veterinarians. He was an active member of the Genesee Valley Veterinary Medical Association Executive Board for 15 years, serving as a two-term president and ethics committee chairman representing veterinarians in Monroe and Orleans Counties. The GVVMA recognized Dean as Veterinarian of the Year in 2012. Dean also volunteered as a board member, for over 20 years, and was Past-President of the NYS Society of Veterinary Medicine, representing all veterinarians in NYS. He received the Outstanding Service to Veterinary Medicine Award from the NYSVMS, which recognizes an individual who significantly contributed to the advancement and improvement of veterinary medicine in NYS. He was also recognized with a NYSVMS Merit Award by his peers for his volunteer work as Chairman of the NYSVMS Grassroots Legislative Network and Continuing Education Committees. In recent years, Dean also served on the NYSED Board of Veterinary Medicine.Dean served his local community by volunteering with Willow Domestic Violence on establishing their pet shelter, as a board member of Lollypop Farm and a member of the Parma Zoning Board for over 20 years. Dean is a member of the Hilton High School Alumni Hall of Fame and past-Grand Marshall of the Hilton Fireman’s Carnival.

A funeral is currently being planned for a later date at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ellicottville, NY. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dean’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Dr. James D. Nundy Scholarship Fund, c/o The Hilton Education Foundation, PO Box 232, Hilton, NY 14468.