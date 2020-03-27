Joan D. Allen, 91, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Spencerport, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2020.

Joan was born in 1928 in Querigua, Guatemala and spent her childhood in Ardsley, New York. She later relocated to Spencerport with her husband, Richard Allen, where they raised their family and were married for 36 years.

Joan’s passing was preceded in 1982 by her husband, Richard A. Allen. She is survived by her daughters Margery Robb (Randy), Elizabeth Davis (Jim), and Patricia Kovac (Rick Howard); grandchildren Tracy Robb, Amy Robb, Caitlin Davis Casteel, Jamie Brett, and Dillon Kovac; and five great grand children.

For ten years Joan explored the continental United States by motorhome with her loving companion Dale Rankin. Their travels included the southwest, Alaska and Nova Scotia along with several state parks in between. They also enjoyed a quiet life at their campground on Faun Lake and winters in Florida until his passing in 1996.

Joan was fortunate to find love again later in life when she was introduced to Stanley Pogroszewski. In their 16 years together, Joan and Stan split their time between New York and Florida to spend time with their families. They enjoyed making and eating Polish food, doing puzzles, taking mystery trips and cruises, and watching native birds. Stan passed in 2015.

Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband Richard in Fairfield Cemetery in Spencerport. A graveside service and reception are planned for July 2020. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to your local animal shelter.