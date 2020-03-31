Carol A. Neitz-Schiano

Spencerport – Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at age 67. Predeceased by her parents, Harold and Ann Neitz, grandparents Gregory and Sarah Miraglia, and cousin, Bonnie Collazo. Survived by her daughters, Melissa Briceland (Brandon Martz), Kelly Peterson (Seth Turner) and Arielle Schiano (Brynmor Ruiz); grandchildren, Claudia, Kaleb, Braedan, Brody, and Khloe; siblings, Tyrus Neitz, Rebecca (Gary) Riscignolo, Artie Neitz, Carol (Ross) Walker, Carol (Frank) Coyle, Barbara (Dele) Olaewe, Sue (Brent) Sehnert and Linda (Jack) Overfield; nieces, Patti and Jackie Overfield, Justine and Amber Riscignolo.

Private service and interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jamison, PA.