- #SpencerportTogetherPosted 1 day ago
- Tops offers special hours for senior populationPosted 2 weeks ago
- Tips to help parents support kids amid COVID-19 outbreakPosted 2 weeks ago
- Healthy individuals urged to give blood amid coronavirus concernsPosted 2 weeks ago
David J. Tresohlavy
Hilton – A lifetime dedicated to service of his community. David J Tresohlavy of Hilton, NY, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home surrounded by family on March 28th, 2020. He was predeceased by grandson, Joshua; and parents, Albert and Verna.
David is survived by his wife, Constance; children Daniel (Sabrina), Elizabeth, and Timothy (Jessica); and his grandchildren Madison, Brennan, Evan, and Emma; as well as brothers, Thomas (Kim), and Ronald (Debra) Tresohlavy.
For the safety and consideration of all, a Celebration of Life will be coordinated later this fall. In remembrance of David, those who wish may make contributions to the Saint Leo Capital Repair Campaign.