Hilton – A lifetime dedicated to service of his community. David J Tresohlavy of Hilton, NY, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home surrounded by family on March 28th, 2020. He was predeceased by grandson, Joshua; and parents, Albert and Verna.

David is survived by his wife, Constance; children Daniel (Sabrina), Elizabeth, and Timothy (Jessica); and his grandchildren Madison, Brennan, Evan, and Emma; as well as brothers, Thomas (Kim), and Ronald (Debra) Tresohlavy.

For the safety and consideration of all, a Celebration of Life will be coordinated later this fall. In remembrance of David, those who wish may make contributions to the Saint Leo Capital Repair Campaign.