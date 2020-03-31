Nancy Godshall R.N. (Donlon)

Gates – Nancy Ellen (Donlon) Godshall, R.N. beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on March 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Sally and John Donlon and brother, John Donlon. She is survived by her devoted children, Drs. Clark J. (Barbara) Godshall, James R. (Karen) Godshall; three grandchildren; Brett (Kelley), Shawn, Kristen, and great-grandchildren-Fiona and Max.

Nancy was a graduate of Nazareth Academy and the Highland Hospital School of Nursing with additional advance courses in cardiac care and Medical/Surgical units. Her career also encompassed school nursing, private duty and occupational health nursing at several area industries. Nancy’s passion as a compassionate dedicated Registered Nurse was unswerving.

Nancy’s greatest love was her family, to whom she provided unfailing devotion and inspiration. She was a gift to us all with her smile and loving embrace. Her kindness and generosity of spirit was evident to all who knew her.

Service and interment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity in her name.