Robert J. Baker

Chili – March 25, 2020 at age 99. Predeceased by his wife Charlotte; daughter, Janice Kinsella; son, John Baker; granddaughter, Kristen Kinsella; and sister Dorothy Baker. Survived by his grandson, Brian (Meagan) Kinsella; great-grandchildren, Lily and Jack; sister-in-law, Gay (Bill) Bertram; nieces and nephew, Robert (Barb) O’Keefe, Charmel (John) Trinidad and Donna West; many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Bob was a WWII Army Air Corps Veteran and POW with the 381st Bomb Group. He was a member of Locust Hill and a Syracuse University Alumnus. He was also a member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and a retiree of the Rochester City School District. In his retirement, Bob did a lot of volunteer work and was an avid fan of SU sports, golfing, bowling and traveling.

Private interment. A celebration of Bob’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.