Sandra M. Perkins

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her immediate family on April 1, 2020 at the age of 73. Predeceased by her parents Fredrick and Margaret Banham. She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years Brad, daughter Mindy (Rob) Wright, grandson David, and granddaughter Abbey. Sandi was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A private burial was held in Lakeview Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please check the website for updates. www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com.