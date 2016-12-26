Hilton School District seeks applications for Board of Education

The Hilton School District currently seeks applicants for a seat on the Board of Education. Trustee Aggie Seneway has resigned, due to health reasons, effective January 1, 2017.

Hilton Central School District residents interested in serving on the board can submit a letter of interest and resume to the attention of District Clerk Julie Norris, Hilton Central School District Office, 225 West Avenue, Hilton NY 14468 by Monday, January 9, 2017.

In order to be a school board member, an individual must be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years old and a resident of the Hilton School District for at least one year. For more information on Board of Education qualifications, visit the district website at Hilton.k12.ny.us.

The term for the position will expire June 30, 2017. If the person appointed to the vacancy wishes to continue in the position, he or she will need to run for a three-year term in the annual school board elections on May 16, 2017.

The Board of Education will review the letters of interest and resumes, and conduct interviews on January 12. The new board member will be selected with the anticipated approval and installation at the January 24 Board of Education meeting.

For more information, contact District Clerk Julie Norris at 392-1000, ext. 7099.

