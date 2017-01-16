Spencerport School District leader to retire

Spencerport Superintendent of Schools Michael Crumb has announced his plans to retire, effective June 30, 2017.

“My decision to retire has resulted after a great deal of reflection and sense that now simply feels like the right time,” Crumb said.

“It has been an honor and privilege for me to devote my entire career to education, and for 38 years, the last six of which as superintendent of Spencerport, I have been humbled by the opportunity to ensure our community’s children have had a safe and inspiring learning environment for which to grow and succeed. For these accomplishments, I am truly grateful, and feel assured in my decision to retire and enjoy the years ahead with my family and friends.”

“On behalf of the Spencerport Board of Education and our greater school community, I want to thank Mike for his dedication and commitment to our district,” said Gary Bracken, board president. “His impact on Spencerport has been immeasurable, and we appreciate his leadership and vision that continued to move our district forward and for always doing what is best for kids. We certainly wish Mike all the best in retirement.”

Crumb made the announcement during the Board of Education meeting on January 10. He will retire after 38 years in education, as a teacher, administrator and leader in the public schools of New York State. For 19 years, he served as a music teacher in the Lyons and West Irondequoit school districts, and since 1998, he has worked in Spencerport as an assistant principal, assistant and deputy superintendent, and superintendent.

With this announcement, the Spencerport Board of Education will begin to develop a process for a new superintendent search and work to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

“The board will look to our staff and community for their input and support as part of this important search,” assured Bracken, “and of course, we will keep everyone updated on our progress.”

