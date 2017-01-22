Brockport Oliver Middle School Drama Club presents Mulan Jr.

Tickets are on sale now for the Brockport Oliver Middle School Drama Club production of Mulan Jr. Shows will be held in the Brockport High School auditorium February 3 at 7 p.m. and February 4 at 3:30 and 7 p.m.

Based on Disney’s Oscar-nominated film, Disney’s Mulan Jr. is a heartwarming celebration of culture, honor, love and the fighting spirit. With hit songs and a story packed with action, humor and heart, Disney’s Mulan Jr. brings ancient China to life with a modern sensibility. The show is very similar to the original movie, with the addition of two songs.

The plot focuses on the quest of misfit Mulan and her mischievous dragon sidekick, Mushu, to save the emperor following the invasion of the Huns. Defying the village matchmaker, Mulan takes up arms and disguises herself as a boy in order to spare her father from having to serve in the army.

As Mulan proves herself as a soldier, she makes new friends and finds the hero inside of herself. However, as the great battle with the Huns approaches, Mulan must choose between revealing her true identity as a girl or saving all of China with her clever plan.

Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased at the Oliver Middle School Main Office or reserved online at www.bcs1.org/mulan through January 31. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the show.

For more information, visit www.brockportrotary.org.

Provided information and Photo