Area school handwriting contest winners honored at Clarkson Academy

On January 22, the Clarkson Academy conferred honors upon winning students in the 4th annual Handwriting Contest. The contest is part of the Clarkson Historical Society’s campaign to revive interest in cursive writing, which it sees as disappearing from school curricula and from culture.

With a total of 164 entries from six school districts, nine were chosen in three different grade categories:

•Grades 4 and 5: (Winners all fourth grade) First Place, Audrey Buck, Lake Ontario Baptist Academy. Second Place, Abigail Russo, Lake Ontario Baptist Academy. Third Place, Vincenza Viola, Fred W. Hill School, Brockport.

•Grades 6, 7 and 8: First Place, Charity Huber, sixth grade, Lake Ontario Baptist Academy. Second Place, Kayleigh Rodell, eighth grade, Lake Ontario Baptist Academy. Third Place, Skylar Sharpe, eighth grade, Byron-Bergen High School.

•Grades 9 through 12: First Place, Madison Huber, tenth grade, Lake Ontario Baptist Academy. Second Place, Michaela Evert, ninth grade, Brockport High School. Third Place, Claire Buck, ninth grade, Lake Ontario Baptist Academy

The local campaign is part of the “Campaign for Cursive” worldwide movement promoting cursive writing instruction in public schools, sponsored by the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation located in California. The foundation has designated January 23 as “National Handwriting Day.” That is the date of John Hancock’s birthday in 1737, the founding father known for his iconic signature on the Declaration of Independence.

The Clarkson Historical Society has promoted cursive handwriting with annual workshops called Cursive Sundays, being scheduled again for this spring. And, handwriting will be taught again in the annual Summer Camp being planned for August, all in the Clarkson Academy building at 8343 Ridge Road.

Provided information and photo