Geometry in Construction class makes progress at Holley

Students in Russ Albright’s and Tim Rogers’ Geometry in Construction class at Holley Middle School/High School (MS/HS) are busy honing their math and construction skills this winter. They recently used the concept of slope and different formulas to determine how to design sets of stairs to meet overall height requirements. Then, they used their construction skills to build the stairs.

The Geometry in Construction class helps students learn how math concepts can be applied to real-world problems to create solutions. The skills they learn in this class, whether they be used in future jobs or to make home repairs, will be carried with them beyond high school.

The 13 sophomores and juniors enrolled in this class are also working towards completing a service project this spring. They are creating a small house for Second Wind Cottages in Newfield, New York, a rescue mission that provides one-man shelters to homeless men.

After Mid-Winter Recess in February, students will begin building walls and trusses to form the framework of the house. They’ve already built a wooden base to mount the structure on and they will learn to panel the interior walls.

Ultimately, the house will be transported in pieces and assembled on the grounds of Second Wind Cottages, where it will be anchored to a concrete pad. Students can then install windows. They will not shingle the shelter or add a roof, but they will complete the rest of the structure on site.

“Students like this class because they can see the real-world application of math,” said Rogers. “Many students who don’t traditionally perform well in math class are performing much better in this class.”

“I’m good at math anyway, so this class is fun,” said student Zach Vanameron.

Students in this class will take the Geometry Regents exam in June.

Provided information and photo