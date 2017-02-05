Fundraiser held in memory of Hilton student

The family of Dominic Cook, a seventh-grade student who passed away on December 4, visited his classroom at Merton Williams Middle School recently to deliver a donation and give each of his classmates a T-shirt. The money was raised during “Pins for Dominic,” a bowling tournament held at Pleasure Lanes in Hilton on January 22. Dominic loved to bowl.

Family friend Brett Dehollander said that the community support for the fundraiser was tremendous with all 18 lanes full and people waiting to bowl. T-shirts, raffle items and pizza were all donated, and over $1,700 was raised.

Principal Tracie Czebatol said that the donation will be used for field trips and to purchase hoodies for the team that competes at Special Olympics.

Dominic’s parents Louis and Melissa Cook, his sister Lillian Cook, and cousin Alyviana Cook, visited with Dominic’s friends and teachers, who presented them with his classroom scrapbook of lessons and events, along with some memories of Dominic that they added.

