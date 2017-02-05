- Resurfacing of Lake Ontario State Parkway planned for this summerPosted 16 hours ago
- GCC time capsule seeking submissionsPosted 17 hours ago
- Rangers hockey wins third straightPosted 17 hours ago
- Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the TownsPosted 1 week ago
- Holley senior wins football honorsPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 2 weeks ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport School District leader to retirePosted 3 weeks ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 1 month ago
Fundraiser held in memory of Hilton student
The family of Dominic Cook, a seventh-grade student who passed away on December 4, visited his classroom at Merton Williams Middle School recently to deliver a donation and give each of his classmates a T-shirt. The money was raised during “Pins for Dominic,” a bowling tournament held at Pleasure Lanes in Hilton on January 22. Dominic loved to bowl.
Family friend Brett Dehollander said that the community support for the fundraiser was tremendous with all 18 lanes full and people waiting to bowl. T-shirts, raffle items and pizza were all donated, and over $1,700 was raised.
Principal Tracie Czebatol said that the donation will be used for field trips and to purchase hoodies for the team that competes at Special Olympics.
Dominic’s parents Louis and Melissa Cook, his sister Lillian Cook, and cousin Alyviana Cook, visited with Dominic’s friends and teachers, who presented them with his classroom scrapbook of lessons and events, along with some memories of Dominic that they added.
Provided information and photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login