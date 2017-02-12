Home   >   Schools   >   DECA Club receives check

DECA Club receives check

By on February 12, 2017
check-for-deca-2016-awards

The DECA Club of Spencerport High School received a check at the annual Awards Banquet for the Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce which was DECA’s share of the proceeds of the Chamber of Commerce golf tournament held in July.

Pictured is Dave Wohlers, chair of the golf tournament, presenting the check to DECA members Chris Ferrari and Lindsay Gallagher along with Melissa Garafalo, DECA Advisor.

Provided photo and information.

