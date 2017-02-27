- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 13 hours ago
Spencerport High School student takes home award from the Berklee High School Jazz Festival
Students from Spencerport High School competed in the Berklee High School Jazz Festival hosted by Berklee College of Music in Boston. Spencerport High School competed against over 200 bands featuring nearly 3,000 students from 13 states across the country. Spencerport High School Jazz Ensemble received honorable mention in their division, and Haley Amering was awarded for her superior musicianship. Two groups from Spencerport High School competed: Spencerport HS Jazz Ensemble and Spencerport Vocal Jazz. The largest event of its kind, the Berklee High School Jazz Festival is in its 49th year.
Provided photo and information
