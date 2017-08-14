Byron-Bergen CSD’s Capital Project to have zero tax impact for community

On September 21 the Byron-Bergen Central School District will bring a capital project proposal to vote. It will enable the district to maintain facility and program standards that are vital for providing students with a meaningful and safe educational experience. The $18.4 million project will be paid for with building state aid, energy savings and capital reserve funds. There will be no additional increase in local taxes.

“We have carefully examined a recently completed Building Condition Survey,” said BBCSD Superintendent Mickey Edwards. “There is a pressing need to update and refurbish building roofs, dehumidification system, windows, lights and fire alarm systems, and make other safety improvements. Our Elementary School has not seen major updates or renovations since opening in 1969. Some of our classroom space does not meet current state guidelines, and restrooms are not American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.”

“We are very happy to report that this project will be able to utilize State Capital Aid, accounting for almost 86 percent of the costs. The remainder will be paid for with existing district Capital Reserve funds and projected energy savings. As a result, there will be no increase for our taxpayers,” added Edwards.

Pending voter approval, the project is slated to begin during the summer of 2018.

Voters are invited to attend one of the informational meetings scheduled for August 17 and September 7. Both meetings will be held in the Elementary School cafetorium at 6 p.m. The final vote is September 21 from noon to 9 p.m. in the Elementary School cafetorium, located at 6971 West Bergen Road, Bergen.

For more information, visit the district website at www.bbschools.org.

Provided information